Summit Insights lifts ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] price plunged by -0.43 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on August 1, 2022 that onsemi Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 Results – Quarterly Revenue Exceeds $2B for the First Time.

onsemi (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ON) today announced results for the second quarter of 2022 with the following highlights:.

Record revenue of $2,085.0 million, an increase of 25% year-over-year.

A sum of 6273158 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.09M shares. ON Semiconductor Corporation shares reached a high of $68.14 and dropped to a low of $66.38 until finishing in the latest session at $67.34.

The one-year ON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.46. The average equity rating for ON stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $74.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $58 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $69, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on ON stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ON shares from 70 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 22.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ON Stock Performance Analysis:

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.78. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 25.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.16 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.97, while it was recorded at 67.49 for the last single week of trading, and 58.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ON Semiconductor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.38 and a Gross Margin at +38.80. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.04.

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

ON Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 19.21%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,701 million, or 98.80% of ON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 42,612,473, which is approximately 3.279% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,662,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 billion in ON stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.26 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly -19.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 382 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 37,455,193 shares. Additionally, 335 investors decreased positions by around 48,414,903 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 310,633,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 396,503,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,135,024 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,321,698 shares during the same period.