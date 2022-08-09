Stifel lifts W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] gained 16.74% or 0.77 points to close at $5.37 with a heavy trading volume of 9400427 shares. The company report on August 8, 2022 that W&T Offshore Announces Strong Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Net Income Totaled $123.4 Million, or $0.85 per Share.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today reported operational and financial results for the second quarter 2022. This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt, which are described and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures below in the accompanying tables under “Non-GAAP Information.”.

It opened the trading session at $5.05, the shares rose to $5.70 and dropped to $5.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WTI points out that the company has recorded 22.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -103.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.80M shares, WTI reached to a volume of 9400427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $6.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock. On March 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WTI shares from 8 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for WTI stock

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.72. With this latest performance, WTI shares gained by 33.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.63 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.39, while it was recorded at 4.75 for the last single week of trading, and 4.61 for the last 200 days.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]

There are presently around $322 million, or 42.90% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,433,881, which is approximately -2.886% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,832,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.69 million in WTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $33.25 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly 7.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W&T Offshore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 16,028,107 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 7,822,528 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 36,041,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,892,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,044,818 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,469,956 shares during the same period.