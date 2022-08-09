Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] Stock trading around $170.85 per share: What’s Next?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] gained 3.21% or 5.32 points to close at $170.85 with a heavy trading volume of 6993561 shares. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Snowflake to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 on August 24, 2022.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended July 31, 2022, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Snowflake will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.

It opened the trading session at $166.17, the shares rose to $175.80 and dropped to $166.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNOW points out that the company has recorded -38.03% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -54.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.91M shares, SNOW reached to a volume of 6993561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $199.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Redburn analysts kept a Neutral rating on SNOW stock. On June 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SNOW shares from 125 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 10.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 206.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for SNOW stock

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.16. With this latest performance, SNOW shares gained by 7.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.13 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.34, while it was recorded at 162.58 for the last single week of trading, and 238.08 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]

There are presently around $37,309 million, or 69.30% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 24,427,632, which is approximately -2.689% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 17,041,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.91 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.64 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly -4.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

519 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 29,087,628 shares. Additionally, 388 investors decreased positions by around 18,355,012 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 170,932,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,375,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,151,965 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 4,699,605 shares during the same period.