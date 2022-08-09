Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] gain 55.06% so far this year. What now?

Signify Health Inc. [NYSE: SGFY] gained 10.97% or 2.18 points to close at $22.05 with a heavy trading volume of 9143924 shares. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Signify Health Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Financial Highlights.

It opened the trading session at $22.89, the shares rose to $23.50 and dropped to $21.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SGFY points out that the company has recorded 71.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -106.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, SGFY reached to a volume of 9143924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGFY shares is $23.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGFY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Signify Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $19 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Signify Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on SGFY stock. On March 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SGFY shares from 20 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signify Health Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGFY in the course of the last twelve months was 254.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

Trading performance analysis for SGFY stock

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.57. With this latest performance, SGFY shares gained by 40.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.16 for Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.14, while it was recorded at 19.62 for the last single week of trading, and 14.73 for the last 200 days.

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.34 and a Gross Margin at +40.41. Signify Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08.

Signify Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]

There are presently around $4,474 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGFY stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C. with ownership of 139,614,806, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 21,882,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $482.51 million in SGFY stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $114.73 million in SGFY stock with ownership of nearly -2.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Signify Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Signify Health Inc. [NYSE:SGFY] by around 11,893,965 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 9,924,735 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 181,098,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,916,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGFY stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,825,243 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 6,311,801 shares during the same period.