Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] Revenue clocked in at $4.90 million, down -48.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Senmiao Technology Limited [NASDAQ: AIHS] surged by $0.74 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.97 during the day while it closed the day at $1.90. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Senmiao Technology Announces Ride-Hailing Platform Operating Metrics for June 2022.

Senmiao Technology Limited (“Senmiao” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China, as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced the operating metrics for its proprietary online ride-hailing platform for the month of June 2022. In June 2022, Senmiao and its affiliates reported over 0.92 million total completed orders, a 1.7% decrease from over 0.93 million total orders completed in May 2022.

Numbers reported since August 2021 include the number of completed orders from Meituan’s ride-hailing platform (“the Major Platform”) utilizing Senmiao’s network of cars and drivers for a set monthly fee. Numbers reported since April 2022 include the number of completed orders from two other ride-hailing platforms in Chengdu, Xiehua and Anma, under the same cooperation model as Meituan.

Senmiao Technology Limited stock has also gained 93.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AIHS stock has inclined by 74.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.09% and lost -48.65% year-on date.

The market cap for AIHS stock reached $12.29 million, with 5.73 million shares outstanding and 5.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 119.71K shares, AIHS reached a trading volume of 6599095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senmiao Technology Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

AIHS stock trade performance evaluation

Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 93.33. With this latest performance, AIHS shares gained by 77.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.78 for Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0507, while it was recorded at 1.2830 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8346 for the last 200 days.

Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -90.93 and a Gross Margin at -32.52. Senmiao Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -192.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.94.

Senmiao Technology Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of AIHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIHS stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 16,727, which is approximately 899.821% of the company’s market cap and around 18.53% of the total institutional ownership; CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC, holding 13,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26000.0 in AIHS stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $12000.0 in AIHS stock with ownership of nearly -7.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Senmiao Technology Limited [NASDAQ:AIHS] by around 34,878 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 22,743 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 13,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIHS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,251 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 22,213 shares during the same period.