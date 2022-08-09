Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell -12.81% so far this year. What now?

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] loss -0.13% on the last trading session, reaching $7.49 price per share at the time. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Sabre appoints Chadwick Ho as its next Chief Legal Officer.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, today announced that seasoned legal executive, Chadwick Ho, will be joining the company next month as its Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. Ho will report to Sean Menke, the company’s chair of the board and CEO. Ho will oversee all aspects of legal, including governance, business transactions, commercial matters, litigation, public policy, and government affairs.

“Chad is a proven leader and business partner in the technology industry and we are excited to welcome him to the leadership team at such an important time for the company,” said Menke. “We are executing against a clear set of strategic priorities that we believe position Sabre well for long-term profitable growth. I am confident that Chad’s legal and business acumen will be critically important as we continue on our path to become the premier global technology platform in travel.”.

Sabre Corporation represents 326.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.44 billion with the latest information. SABR stock price has been found in the range of $7.37 to $7.695.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.77M shares, SABR reached a trading volume of 8151240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sabre Corporation [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $14 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on SABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11.

Trading performance analysis for SABR stock

Sabre Corporation [SABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.65. With this latest performance, SABR shares gained by 9.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.90 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.57, while it was recorded at 7.33 for the last single week of trading, and 8.70 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.14 and a Gross Margin at +45.89. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.83.

Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sabre Corporation [SABR]

There are presently around $2,571 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,687,947, which is approximately 5.102% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,285,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $226.84 million in SABR stocks shares; and FUNDSMITH LLP, currently with $169.82 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly 0.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 27,209,831 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 36,533,713 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 279,509,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,252,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,561,630 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,729,622 shares during the same period.