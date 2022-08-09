Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] moved up 1.41: Why It’s Important

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] price surged by 1.41 percent to reach at $0.56. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Royal Caribbean Group announces closing of $1.15 billion senior convertible notes offering and repurchase of $1.15 billion existing senior convertible notes.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) (the “Company”) today announced that it closed its offering of $1.15 billion aggregate principal amount of 6.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Convertible Notes”), including $150 million aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Notes issued pursuant to the exercise in full of the initial purchasers’ option to buy additional Convertible Notes. The Convertible Notes will mature on August 15, 2025.

The Company used the proceeds from the sale of the Convertible Notes to repurchase $800 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.25% convertible senior notes due June 15, 2023 and $350 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.875% convertible senior notes due November 15, 2023 (the “Existing Convertible Notes”) in privately negotiated transactions. The Company retired the Existing Convertible Notes so repurchased.

A sum of 7436768 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.90M shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares reached a high of $42.25 and dropped to a low of $39.98 until finishing in the latest session at $40.23.

The one-year RCL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.11. The average equity rating for RCL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $66.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.29.

RCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.41. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 16.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.24 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.55, while it was recorded at 38.97 for the last single week of trading, and 68.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.82 and a Gross Margin at -159.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -343.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,390 million, or 75.80% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 28,886,916, which is approximately 5.571% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,355,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $939.59 million in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $874.85 million in RCL stock with ownership of nearly -8.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 279 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 13,449,575 shares. Additionally, 325 investors decreased positions by around 18,947,658 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 151,303,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,701,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,603,672 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 9,559,066 shares during the same period.