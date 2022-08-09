Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. [OST] Revenue clocked in at $167.70 million, down -92.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: OST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.23% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 59.09%. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Ostin Technology Group Secures RMB17.64 Million LCD/TP Display Module Purchase Orders.

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OST), a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China, today announced that the Company has secured purchase orders for LCD/TP display modules of an aggregate value of RMB17.64 million (approximately $2.6 million).

The display modules are expected to be used in iGame G-ONE Plus, which is a brand new All-in-One (“AIO”) gaming PC manufactured by Colorful Technology Company Limited (“Colorful”). Based in Shenzhen, China, Colorful is mainly engaged in the manufacturing of computer video cards, motherboards, all-in-one gaming devices, as well as providing multimedia solutions and high-performance data storage services. Colorful’s high-end hardware brand iGame serie products are highly recognized by game users worldwide for their unique design and reliable quality, and have won more than 500 awards such as Kapok Prize and China Red Star Design Award in the global media and industrial design field.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.78 million, with 12.42 million shares outstanding and 6.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, OST stock reached a trading volume of 18458862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. [OST]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for OST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21.

OST Stock Performance Analysis:

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. [OST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.09.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.61 for Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. [OST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.86, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. [OST] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.82 and a Gross Margin at +10.36. Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.46.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.