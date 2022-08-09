NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] is -9.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NBY] gained 21.72% on the last trading session, reaching $0.34 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2022 that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call on August 11.

NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces that it will report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 after market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022 and will hold an investment community conference call that day beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 50.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.88 million with the latest information. NBY stock price has been found in the range of $0.28 to $0.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 660.69K shares, NBY reached a trading volume of 6039691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBY shares is $3.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2018, representing the official price target for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while Laidlaw kept a Buy rating on NBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for NBY stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.52. With this latest performance, NBY shares gained by 12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.33 for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2405, while it was recorded at 0.2873 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3263 for the last 200 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -105.24 and a Gross Margin at +67.03. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.13.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.00% of NBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 591,588, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 201,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69000.0 in NBY stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $56000.0 in NBY stock with ownership of nearly 260.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:NBY] by around 229,758 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 285,238 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,065,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,580,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBY stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,135 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 279,418 shares during the same period.