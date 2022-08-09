NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] fell -6.97% so far this year. What now?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] traded at a low on 08/08/22, posting a -0.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.17. The company report on August 8, 2022 that NortonLifeLock Relaunches The Smart Talk.

The family-focused online safety tool is updated with a focus on inclusivity, accessibility, user experience, and content.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6803277 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NortonLifeLock Inc. stands at 4.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.79%.

The market cap for NLOK stock reached $15.44 billion, with 581.00 million shares outstanding and 578.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.86M shares, NLOK reached a trading volume of 6803277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $26.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLOK in the course of the last twelve months was 22.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has NLOK stock performed recently?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.42. With this latest performance, NLOK shares gained by 4.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.77 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.67, while it was recorded at 25.30 for the last single week of trading, and 25.59 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.05 and a Gross Margin at +82.37. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.90.

NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 8.10%.

Insider trade positions for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

There are presently around $13,715 million, or 96.20% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,314,797, which is approximately 2.101% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 53,179,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.12 billion in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly 0.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 42,998,962 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 36,898,764 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 487,544,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 567,441,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,801,414 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 8,181,462 shares during the same period.