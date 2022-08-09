NIKE Inc. [NKE] Is Currently 0.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] gained 0.11% or 0.13 points to close at $114.00 with a heavy trading volume of 6025571 shares. The company report on August 4, 2022 that NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.305 Quarterly Dividend.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.305 per share on the Company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on October 3, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business September 6, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $114.00, the shares rose to $115.58 and dropped to $113.305, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NKE points out that the company has recorded -21.59% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.43M shares, NKE reached to a volume of 6025571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NIKE Inc. [NKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $138.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for NIKE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for NIKE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $170 to $140, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on NKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIKE Inc. is set at 2.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 69.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for NKE stock

NIKE Inc. [NKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, NKE shares gained by 5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.92 for NIKE Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.71, while it was recorded at 113.68 for the last single week of trading, and 136.39 for the last 200 days.

NIKE Inc. [NKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIKE Inc. [NKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.49 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. NIKE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.49.

NIKE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

NIKE Inc. [NKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIKE Inc. go to 12.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NIKE Inc. [NKE]

There are presently around $115,722 million, or 83.40% of NKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 107,022,020, which is approximately 0.623% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 90,518,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.32 billion in NKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.45 billion in NKE stock with ownership of nearly -0.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIKE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 1,113 institutional holders increased their position in NIKE Inc. [NYSE:NKE] by around 43,943,463 shares. Additionally, 1,082 investors decreased positions by around 64,220,381 shares, while 326 investors held positions by with 906,943,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,015,107,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKE stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,176,644 shares, while 221 institutional investors sold positions of 4,237,396 shares during the same period.