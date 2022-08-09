Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] Stock trading around $0.85 per share: What’s Next?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] gained 1.24% on the last trading session, reaching $0.85 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Mullen Automotive Announces Addition of Detroit EV Technology Team.

Team will focus on EV technology development for Mullen’s portfolio of commercial vans.

Mullen Automotive Inc. represents 51.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $402.66 million with the latest information. MULN stock price has been found in the range of $0.831 to $0.8937.

If compared to the average trading volume of 63.28M shares, MULN reached a trading volume of 30245095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for MULN stock

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.72. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -20.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.79 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1242, while it was recorded at 0.8805 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4376 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]

There are presently around $8 million, or 2.00% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,082,717, which is approximately 475.91% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 917,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in MULN stocks shares; and SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC, currently with $0.73 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly 255.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 8,014,543 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 358,416 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 939,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,312,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,243,203 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 357,346 shares during the same period.