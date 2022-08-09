MKM Partners lifts APA Corporation [APA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

APA Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.45% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.55%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that APA Corporation Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results.

APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced second-quarter 2022 financial and operational results. Results can be found on the company’s website by visiting www.apacorp.com or investor.apacorp.com.

APA will host a conference call Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. Central time exclusively via the webcast link available on the company website to discuss the results. Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one year on the “Investors” page of the company’s website.

Over the last 12 months, APA stock rose by 75.72%. The one-year APA Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.42. The average equity rating for APA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.53 billion, with 341.00 million shares outstanding and 337.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.91M shares, APA stock reached a trading volume of 7010867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on APA Corporation [APA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $53.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for APA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for APA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on APA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APA Corporation is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 2.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

APA Stock Performance Analysis:

APA Corporation [APA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.55. With this latest performance, APA shares dropped by -7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.34 for APA Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.55, while it was recorded at 33.00 for the last single week of trading, and 35.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into APA Corporation Fundamentals:

APA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

APA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA Corporation go to 28.70%.

APA Corporation [APA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,274 million, or 86.90% of APA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,539,293, which is approximately -3.701% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,689,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $763.04 million in APA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $741.41 million in APA stock with ownership of nearly -0.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

351 institutional holders increased their position in APA Corporation [NASDAQ:APA] by around 34,310,392 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 38,189,297 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 215,427,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,926,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APA stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,801,065 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,905,951 shares during the same period.