Market cap of Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM] reaches 31.12M – now what?

Tuesday Morning Corporation [NASDAQ: TUEM] price surged by 68.30 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on July 29, 2022 that Tuesday Morning Announces CFO Transition.

Mr. Katz, current Chief Operating Officer of the Company, to assume Interim CFO role.

A sum of 35345768 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.34M shares. Tuesday Morning Corporation shares reached a high of $0.45 and dropped to a low of $0.2152 until finishing in the latest session at $0.36.

The one-year TUEM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -80.0. The average equity rating for TUEM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUEM shares is $0.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUEM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuesday Morning Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

TUEM Stock Performance Analysis:

Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 61.80. With this latest performance, TUEM shares dropped by -0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.07 for Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3466, while it was recorded at 0.2446 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3486 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tuesday Morning Corporation Fundamentals:

Tuesday Morning Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27 million, or 86.80% of TUEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUEM stocks are: OSMIUM PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 22,237,433, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; TENSILE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 20,158,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.26 million in TUEM stocks shares; and GREENHOUSE FUNDS LLLP, currently with $2.24 million in TUEM stock with ownership of nearly 2.835% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tuesday Morning Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Tuesday Morning Corporation [NASDAQ:TUEM] by around 5,185,292 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 3,685,861 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 65,667,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,538,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUEM stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 402,108 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 646,403 shares during the same period.