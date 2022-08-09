Market cap of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] reaches 14.69M – now what?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] price surged by 8.76 percent to reach at $0.58. The company report on August 8, 2022 that ToughBuilt Expands Distribution in Spain and Enters into Supply Agreements with Predominate Hardware Distributor and a Hardware Super-Cooperative.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), today announces the Company’s entry into a supply agreement with Elecktro3 S.C.C.L (“Elecktro3”) and NCC Hardware Purchasing and Services Centers, SL (“NCC”), increasing the Company’s presence in Spain’s hardware marketplace.

Elektro3 has 25 years of experience in the sector and over 22,500 end users, mostly professional across Spain and Europe. Based in Catalonia, Spain, Elektro3 is a leading importer, exporter, and distributor of products for hardware stores, DIY stores, appliances, and gardening.

A sum of 6761535 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.82M shares. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares reached a high of $7.52 and dropped to a low of $6.77 until finishing in the latest session at $7.20.

The one-year TBLT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.8. The average equity rating for TBLT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBLT shares is $225.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

TBLT Stock Performance Analysis:

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.67. With this latest performance, TBLT shares gained by 256.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.49 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.13, while it was recorded at 7.22 for the last single week of trading, and 31.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ToughBuilt Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.12 and a Gross Margin at +27.30. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.51.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.20% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 35,338, which is approximately 952.039% of the company’s market cap and around 18.45% of the total institutional ownership; TRIAGEN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 30,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in TBLT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.21 million in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly 387.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 109,228 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 14,822 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 50,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,878 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 10,861 shares during the same period.