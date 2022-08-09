Market cap of KeyCorp [KEY] reaches 16.63B – now what?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.50% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.77%. The company report on August 5, 2022 that KeyBank and the First Niagara Foundation Donate $100,000 to Matt Urban Hope Center’s Initiative to Provide Healthy Meals for Community Residents.

KeyBank, in partnership with the First Niagara Foundation, is providing $100,000 in grant funding for the Matt Urban Hope Center Urban Diner. The Urban Diner soup kitchen provides healthy meals for people in the community free of charge to ensure all residents have access to fresh, nutrient-rich food.

Over the last 12 months, KEY stock dropped by -10.72%. The one-year KeyCorp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.5. The average equity rating for KEY stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.63 billion, with 931.06 million shares outstanding and 926.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.28M shares, KEY stock reached a trading volume of 7756303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $22.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $23 to $20.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $27, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on KEY stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KEY shares from 220 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.17.

KEY Stock Performance Analysis:

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.84 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.04, while it was recorded at 18.01 for the last single week of trading, and 21.83 for the last 200 days.

KEY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 0.72%.

KeyCorp [KEY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,944 million, or 85.10% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,201,600, which is approximately 1.163% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 83,576,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.51 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly -0.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

451 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 46,193,251 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 49,441,870 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 672,638,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 768,273,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,589,589 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 7,238,287 shares during the same period.