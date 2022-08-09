Market cap of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS] reaches 34.72M – now what?

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ: HSCS] jumped around 1.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.30 at the close of the session, up 55.66%. The company report on August 1, 2022 that HeartSciences Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

MyoVista FDA De Novo Resubmission Expected in Current Fiscal Year.

Completed IPO in June 2022 with Approximately $6.375M of Gross Proceeds.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, HSCS reached a trading volume of 22787325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1379.04.

How has HSCS stock performed recently?

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 109.44.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.91 for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS]. The present Moving Average recorded at 2.63 for the last single week of trading.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.