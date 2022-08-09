Market cap of Haleon plc [HLN] reaches 34.32B – now what?

Haleon plc [NYSE: HLN] gained 0.27% or 0.02 points to close at $7.49 with a heavy trading volume of 8003646 shares. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Advil Introduces Advil PLUS Acetaminophen to Canadians, Combining Two Trusted Pain Relievers into One Convenient Tablet.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.59M shares, HLN reached to a volume of 8003646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haleon plc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86.

Haleon plc [HLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.95. The present Moving Average recorded at 7.39 for the last single week of trading.

Haleon plc [HLN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Haleon plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.