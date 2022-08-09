Market cap of Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] reaches 1.01B – now what?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.28 during the day while it closed the day at $1.24. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Denison Announces Phoenix ISR Feasibility Field Test is Fully Permitted.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has received a License to Possess, Use, Store and Transfer a Nuclear Substance (“Nuclear Substance License”) from the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (“CNSC”) for the In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) Feasibility Field Test (“FFT”) planned for the Phoenix uranium deposit at the Company’s 95% owned Wheeler River project. Receipt of this license, together with the previously announced approval from the Saskatchewan Minister of Environment (see news release dated July 12, 2022), means that the FFT is fully permitted to proceed as per the Company’s plans. View PDF version.

In accordance with the Nuclear Safety and Control Act, the Nuclear Substance License allows Denison to possess the uranium collected from the operation of the FFT, store the uranium on site, and handle / transfer the recovered material for laboratory analyses.

Denison Mines Corp. stock has also gained 7.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNN stock has inclined by 3.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.08% and lost -9.49% year-on date.

The market cap for DNN stock reached $1.01 billion, with 817.93 million shares outstanding and 805.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.63M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 7588795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. On April 15, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for DNN shares from 1.80 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 60.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

DNN stock trade performance evaluation

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.83. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 18.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.12 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1177, while it was recorded at 1.1860 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3919 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.