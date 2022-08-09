Market Analysts see Volta Inc. [VLTA] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Volta Inc. [NYSE: VLTA] traded at a high on 08/08/22, posting a 14.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.63. The company report on August 5, 2022 that Volta Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Volta Inc. (“Volta” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VLTA), today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2022 results after market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022, to be followed by a conference call at 6:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.voltacharging.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8008384 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Volta Inc. stands at 12.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.78%.

The market cap for VLTA stock reached $450.52 million, with 162.25 million shares outstanding and 112.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, VLTA reached a trading volume of 8008384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Volta Inc. [VLTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLTA shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Volta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $6 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Volta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on VLTA stock. On March 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VLTA shares from 13 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volta Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

How has VLTA stock performed recently?

Volta Inc. [VLTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.44. With this latest performance, VLTA shares gained by 56.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.58 for Volta Inc. [VLTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.87, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 4.70 for the last 200 days.

Volta Inc. [VLTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Volta Inc. [VLTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -824.20 and a Gross Margin at -10.98. Volta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -856.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.44.

Volta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Volta Inc. [VLTA]

There are presently around $105 million, or 25.60% of VLTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLTA stocks are: EVOLUTION WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 4,932,324, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 18.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,900,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.89 million in VLTA stocks shares; and HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, currently with $9.65 million in VLTA stock with ownership of nearly 1.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Volta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Volta Inc. [NYSE:VLTA] by around 18,208,552 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 8,299,837 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 13,274,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,783,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLTA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,476,964 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,192,181 shares during the same period.