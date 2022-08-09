Market Analysts see The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gaining to $80. Time to buy?

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] gained 4.15% or 2.19 points to close at $54.97 with a heavy trading volume of 6769352 shares. The company report on July 27, 2022 that The Trade Desk Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The Trade Desk will host a webcast and conference call to discuss second quarter financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time.

It opened the trading session at $53.51, the shares rose to $57.21 and dropped to $53.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TTD points out that the company has recorded -24.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.81M shares, TTD reached to a volume of 6769352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $72.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TTD shares from 115 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 63.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for TTD stock

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.00. With this latest performance, TTD shares gained by 20.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.91 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.48, while it was recorded at 51.19 for the last single week of trading, and 68.27 for the last 200 days.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.43 and a Gross Margin at +81.48. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.35.

The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

There are presently around $17,436 million, or 75.70% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 47,068,749, which is approximately -9.016% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,911,814 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.19 billion in TTD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.12 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly 22.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 35,880,659 shares. Additionally, 460 investors decreased positions by around 23,823,633 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 257,495,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 317,199,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,089,228 shares, while 164 institutional investors sold positions of 3,593,177 shares during the same period.