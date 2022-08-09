Market Analysts see Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] gaining to $1.50. Time to buy?

Cazoo Group Ltd [NYSE: CZOO] traded at a low on 08/08/22, posting a -1.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.96. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Cazoo Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Financial Results.

Q2 Revenues up 145% YoY with record unit sales and significant improvement to UK Retail GPU.

Record revenues of £333m in Q2, up 145% YoY driven by substantial UK retail sales growth.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8659703 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cazoo Group Ltd stands at 40.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.60%.

The market cap for CZOO stock reached $739.40 million, with 759.45 million shares outstanding and 61.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.40M shares, CZOO reached a trading volume of 8659703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZOO shares is $0.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZOO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cazoo Group Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Cazoo Group Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cazoo Group Ltd is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

How has CZOO stock performed recently?

Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 99.15. With this latest performance, CZOO shares gained by 29.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.11 for Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8805, while it was recorded at 0.9944 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7497 for the last 200 days.

Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.53 and a Gross Margin at -4.02. Cazoo Group Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.65.

Insider trade positions for Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]

There are presently around $286 million, or 40.40% of CZOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZOO stocks are: D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. with ownership of 36,826,525, which is approximately 268.265% of the company’s market cap and around 7.93% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 34,426,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.98 million in CZOO stocks shares; and MIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK LLP, currently with $28.93 million in CZOO stock with ownership of nearly 723.689% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cazoo Group Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Cazoo Group Ltd [NYSE:CZOO] by around 115,742,949 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 13,492,293 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 168,886,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,122,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZOO stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,075,548 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 3,824,464 shares during the same period.