Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] Revenue clocked in at $17.85 billion, down -36.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KD] closed the trading session at $11.43 on 08/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.975, while the highest price level was $12.09. The company report on August 3, 2022 that KYNDRYL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2023 RESULTS.

Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 total $4.3 billion, net loss is $250 million, pretax loss is $205 million and adjusted pretax loss is $50 million .

Continued progress on Alliances, Advanced Delivery and Accounts initiatives .

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.85 percent and weekly performance of 4.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, KD reached to a volume of 6143335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KD shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for KD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.74.

KD stock trade performance evaluation

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.96. With this latest performance, KD shares gained by 11.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.53% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.58 for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.39, while it was recorded at 10.71 for the last single week of trading.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,233 million, or 47.50% of KD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,410,922, which is approximately -2.889% of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,118,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.81 million in KD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $75.92 million in KD stock with ownership of nearly -4.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

240 institutional holders increased their position in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KD] by around 23,947,826 shares. Additionally, 401 investors decreased positions by around 17,701,997 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 66,205,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,855,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KD stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,882,873 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 6,652,920 shares during the same period.