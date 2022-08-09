JP Morgan lifts Gold Fields Limited [GFI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE: GFI] traded at a high on 08/08/22, posting a 2.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.54. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Gold Fields Limited: Trading statement and operational performance for H1 2022.

.

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE, NYSE: GFI) advises that headline earnings per share for the six months ended 30 June 2022 (H1 2022) are expected to range from US$0.56-0.60 per share (US$0.11-0.15 per share higher), which is 24% to 33% higher than the headline earnings of US$0.45 per share reported for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (H1 2021). The increase in headline earnings is driven by higher production and gold price, partially offset by higher costs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7876349 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gold Fields Limited stands at 4.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.03%.

The market cap for GFI stock reached $8.53 billion, with 887.72 million shares outstanding and 886.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.39M shares, GFI reached a trading volume of 7876349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gold Fields Limited [GFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $13.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gold Fields Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on GFI stock. On October 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GFI shares from 10.50 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Limited is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 60.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has GFI stock performed recently?

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, GFI shares gained by 3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.76 for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.39, while it was recorded at 9.22 for the last single week of trading, and 11.44 for the last 200 days.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gold Fields Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gold Fields Limited go to 7.20%.

Insider trade positions for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]

121 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Fields Limited [NYSE:GFI] by around 41,646,022 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 35,513,681 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 148,347,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,507,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFI stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,074,118 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,745,186 shares during the same period.