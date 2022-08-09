JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] stock Resumed by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $10

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] closed the trading session at $8.63 on 08/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.62, while the highest price level was $8.89. The company report on August 4, 2022 that JetBlue Expands Transatlantic Service with Highly Anticipated First Flight from Boston Landing at London Gatwick.

JetBlue Becomes Only U.S. Carrier Flying from Boston to Gatwick, Offering Customers on Both Sides of the Atlantic a Sky High Experience at Down-to-Earth Fares.

To Celebrate BOS-LGW Launch, Limited Roundtrip Fares Starting at $2,199 and £1899 in Mint and $539 and £369 in Core Will Be Available Online Only on JetBlue.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.40 percent and weekly performance of 0.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -40.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.78M shares, JBLU reached to a volume of 10701121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $9.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2022, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $9, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on JBLU stock. On April 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for JBLU shares from 24 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 1.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

JBLU stock trade performance evaluation

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.47. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 5.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.33 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.86, while it was recorded at 8.52 for the last single week of trading, and 12.51 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.12 and a Gross Margin at -12.09. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.25.

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,107 million, or 79.40% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 38,575,521, which is approximately 26.576% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,275,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $252.65 million in JBLU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $222.54 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly -0.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 25,507,677 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 27,015,740 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 191,681,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,204,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,479,154 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 11,911,579 shares during the same period.