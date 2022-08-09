Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA] is -89.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Iveda Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: IVDA] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.13 during the day while it closed the day at $1.78. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Iveda Awarded $3 Million in Taiwan Projects.

Iveda (NASDAQ: IVDA), a worldwide provider of artificial intelligence (AI) video search, Internet of Things (IoT), video surveillance and smart city digital transformation technologies, today announces four signed contracts in Taiwan worth approximately $3 million gross revenues. These projects are in process and are slated to be completed by the end of 2022 calendar year. Iveda Taiwan will manage and see the projects to completion.

The largest of the projects is for $2.7 million with a government agency to provide video security surveillance system at 61 locations countrywide. Iveda is unable to disclose the agency identity due to the sensitivity of the project and for security reasons. Iveda will provide networking equipment and interprocess communication (IPC) computers to assist its partner in designing and installing a state-of-the-art video command, communication and control system. This deployment has the potential to be replicated at all 300 locations.

Iveda Solutions Inc. stock has also gained 39.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IVDA stock has inclined by 18.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -87.91% and lost -89.89% year-on date.

The market cap for IVDA stock reached $20.61 million, with 9.67 million shares outstanding and 8.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.36K shares, IVDA reached a trading volume of 18666241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVDA shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iveda Solutions Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.45.

IVDA stock trade performance evaluation

Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.06. With this latest performance, IVDA shares gained by 40.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.39 for Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3495, while it was recorded at 1.3920 for the last single week of trading, and 7.6960 for the last 200 days.

Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.10 and a Gross Margin at +43.40. Iveda Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.35.

Iveda Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Iveda Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Iveda Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:IVDA] by around 35,125 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 5,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVDA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,125 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.