Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] Revenue clocked in at $24.60 million, down -82.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] closed the trading session at $0.38 on 08/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.375, while the highest price level was $0.3878. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports Second Quarter And Six Months 2022 Financial And Operating Results.

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. (NASDAQ: IMPP, the “Company”), a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and dry bulk seaborne transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. In November 2021, StealthGas Inc. contributed to the Company four subsidiaries comprising a fleet of four tanker vessels. The Company was spun-off from StealthGas Inc. in December 2021. Historical comparative period reflects the results of the carve-out operations of the four subsidiaries that were contributed to the Company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -82.16 percent and weekly performance of -9.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -58.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 44.80M shares, IMPP reached to a volume of 11611270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

IMPP stock trade performance evaluation

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.10. With this latest performance, IMPP shares dropped by -13.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.05% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.89 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4874, while it was recorded at 0.3905 for the last single week of trading.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.60% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: MSD PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 439,581, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 382,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in IMPP stocks shares; and IONIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.13 million in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 1,414,157 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,358,272 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 872,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,899,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,411,503 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,334,121 shares during the same period.