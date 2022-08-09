Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] stock Downgrade by Wedbush analyst, price target now $3

Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ: HYZN] plunged by -$1.71 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.1382 during the day while it closed the day at $2.78. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Hyzon Motors Appoints Shawn Yadon as President, Commerical.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN), today announced that Shawn Yadon has been appointed President, Commerical, effective July 1, 2022. Mr. Yadon will be responsible for commercialization of the North American market while supporting Hyzon’s strategic position of the production and sales of our hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Mr. Yadon comes to Hyzon from the California Trucking Association (CTA), the largest statewide trucking association in the U.S., where he served as the CEO since 2014. In that role, Mr. Yadon has been an industry strategist, thought leader and ambassador for the trucking industry across the U.S. working directly with state legislators and regulators in California and beyond, the U.S. Congress, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), as well as the commercial trucking industry throughout the country as an industry leader and advocate.

Hyzon Motors Inc. stock has also loss -30.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HYZN stock has declined by -28.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.72% and lost -57.16% year-on date.

The market cap for HYZN stock reached $1.11 billion, with 247.94 million shares outstanding and 87.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, HYZN reached a trading volume of 17822268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYZN shares is $5.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYZN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Hyzon Motors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Hyzon Motors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $4, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on HYZN stock. On April 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HYZN shares from 12 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyzon Motors Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 173.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

HYZN stock trade performance evaluation

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.85. With this latest performance, HYZN shares dropped by -19.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.36 for Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.76, while it was recorded at 3.94 for the last single week of trading, and 5.17 for the last 200 days.

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1558.16 and a Gross Margin at -269.17. Hyzon Motors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -228.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.66.

Hyzon Motors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.10 and a Current Ratio set at 14.90.

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $104 million, or 17.90% of HYZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYZN stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 8,033,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, holding 4,220,741 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.73 million in HYZN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.98 million in HYZN stock with ownership of nearly 176.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hyzon Motors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ:HYZN] by around 10,301,145 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 6,390,369 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 20,728,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,420,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYZN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,560,834 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 4,625,171 shares during the same period.