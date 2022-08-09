Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] Revenue clocked in at $6.87 billion, down -31.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.41% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.05%. The company report on August 1, 2022 that HanesBrands Sets Date for Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call.

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) today announced that it will host an internet audio webcast of its second-quarter 2022 investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Prior to the conference call that day, HanesBrands will issue a news release disclosing financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, HBI stock dropped by -42.19%. The one-year Hanesbrands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.95. The average equity rating for HBI stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.99 billion, with 350.25 million shares outstanding and 345.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.08M shares, HBI stock reached a trading volume of 5901154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $18 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $13, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on HBI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBI in the course of the last twelve months was 41.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HBI Stock Performance Analysis:

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, HBI shares gained by 5.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.92 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.93, while it was recorded at 11.20 for the last single week of trading, and 14.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hanesbrands Inc. Fundamentals:

Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

HBI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to 2.90%.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,687 million, or 95.40% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,582,047, which is approximately 2.728% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,394,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $394.51 million in HBI stocks shares; and DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $275.5 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly 9.625% of the company’s market capitalization.

293 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 39,056,948 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 25,853,972 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 256,528,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 321,438,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,917,136 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 6,743,915 shares during the same period.