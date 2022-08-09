Goldman slashes price target on GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] – find out why.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.76% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.37%. The company report on August 8, 2022 that GoodRx Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, has released its second quarter 2022 financial results and posted a letter to shareholders on the Overview page of its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com.

Over the last 12 months, GDRX stock dropped by -75.21%. The one-year GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.47. The average equity rating for GDRX stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.88 billion, with 414.74 million shares outstanding and 76.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, GDRX stock reached a trading volume of 7278959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $9.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $7, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on GDRX stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GDRX shares from 33 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 18.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.80.

GDRX Stock Performance Analysis:

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.37. With this latest performance, GDRX shares gained by 18.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.16 for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.68, while it was recorded at 6.81 for the last single week of trading, and 21.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GoodRx Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.72 and a Gross Margin at +89.10. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.61.

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.80 and a Current Ratio set at 16.80.

GDRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. go to 20.14%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,141 million, or 76.50% of GDRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 84,700,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 18,576,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.15 million in GDRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $45.89 million in GDRX stock with ownership of nearly -2.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoodRx Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDRX] by around 20,897,947 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 29,222,485 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 96,914,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,034,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDRX stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,439,526 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 21,355,024 shares during the same period.