First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] Is Currently 4.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] surged by $0.37 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.52 during the day while it closed the day at $8.42. The company report on August 8, 2022 that First Majestic Releases 2021 Sustainability Report.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 8, 2022) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report summarizing the Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) performance. The Sustainability Report and the Company’s performance indicators follow the Global Reporting Initiative and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics. The report is available for review under the Corporate Responsibility section of First Majestic’s website (www.firstmajestic.com).

“In 2021, First Majestic achieved record production of 26.9 million silver equivalent ounces representing a 32% increase compared to the previous year. This record was in part due to our focus on responsible and sustainable mining integrated with our vision to become the world’s largest primary silver producer,” stated Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO. “I strongly believe that our efforts in 2021 demonstrated our commitment to sustainability and to improving lives and communities in our host regions while increasing shareholder value, as well as driving positive changes for society and delivering long-term benefits for all First Majestic stakeholders.”.

First Majestic Silver Corp. stock has also gained 9.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AG stock has declined by -11.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.78% and lost -24.21% year-on date.

The market cap for AG stock reached $2.21 billion, with 262.85 million shares outstanding and 236.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.48M shares, AG reached a trading volume of 6088091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $10.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62.

AG stock trade performance evaluation

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.07. With this latest performance, AG shares gained by 19.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.21 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.67, while it was recorded at 7.90 for the last single week of trading, and 10.63 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.01 and a Gross Margin at +16.52. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $617 million, or 33.47% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 26,296,222, which is approximately 0.503% of the company’s market cap and around 12.43% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 10,129,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.29 million in AG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $61.2 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 2.908% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Majestic Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 6,768,177 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 15,733,791 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 50,728,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,230,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 933,190 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 10,258,688 shares during the same period.