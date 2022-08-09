Evercore ISI lifts Tellurian Inc. [TELL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tellurian Inc. [AMEX: TELL] gained 6.62% on the last trading session, reaching $3.38 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Tellurian reports 47% increase in natural gas production for second quarter 2022.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NYSE American: TELL) ended the second quarter with $823 million of cash on hand. During the quarter, Tellurian generated $61.3 million in revenues from natural gas sales on an increase of production of approximately 47% as compared to the previous quarter. Subsequent to the quarter end, Tellurian entered into an agreement to acquire various natural gas assets located on approximately 5,000 net acres and including 44 producing wells.

President and CEO Octávio Simões said, “Tellurian’s business model provides a unique proposition amongst U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers. By having our own natural gas production, we create cash from domestic sales that we can use for further investment, and upon completion of Driftwood LNG, we have an economic hedge for natural gas purchases which creates additional value for our shareholders and Tellurian.”.

Tellurian Inc. represents 534.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.80 billion with the latest information. TELL stock price has been found in the range of $3.11 to $3.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.82M shares, TELL reached a trading volume of 10965269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tellurian Inc. [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $5.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $5.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on TELL stock. On June 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TELL shares from 3 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

Trading performance analysis for TELL stock

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.14. With this latest performance, TELL shares gained by 7.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.24 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.63, while it was recorded at 3.35 for the last single week of trading, and 3.79 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -158.17 and a Gross Margin at +32.77. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.08.

Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tellurian Inc. [TELL]

There are presently around $690 million, or 37.00% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 28,774,871, which is approximately 1.362% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,830,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.31 million in TELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $78.87 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly 7.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [AMEX:TELL] by around 54,127,648 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 29,157,512 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 120,727,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,012,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,199,542 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 9,541,213 shares during the same period.