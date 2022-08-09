Credit Suisse lifts PG&E Corporation [PCG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] gained 1.17% on the last trading session, reaching $11.27 price per share at the time. The company report on August 8, 2022 that PG&E Warns Customers of an Emerging Scam Campaign and Provides Tips on How Customers Can Protect Themselves.

In recent weeks, PG&E has received dozens of reports on an emerging scam: utility impostors demanding immediate payment for a SmartMeter deposit to avoid disconnection. As the number of these scam attempts targeting utility customers continue at an alarming rate, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) wants to help customers recognize the signs of a scam so that they can avoid falling victim.

In this latest scam campaign, scammers are contacting customers via both email and phone, falsely telling them that their utility meter needs to be replaced and that immediate payment of a deposit is required to avoid disconnection.

PG&E Corporation represents 1.99 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.56 billion with the latest information. PCG stock price has been found in the range of $11.21 to $11.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.94M shares, PCG reached a trading volume of 8518138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $16.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $15.50, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PCG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for PCG stock

PG&E Corporation [PCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.30. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 9.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.46 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.76, while it was recorded at 11.12 for the last single week of trading, and 11.69 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.08.

PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 5.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PG&E Corporation [PCG]

There are presently around $17,171 million, or 63.10% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 178,625,714, which is approximately 2.807% of the company’s market cap and around 15.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 172,689,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in PCG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.58 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly 5.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PG&E Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 153,344,423 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 111,921,862 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 1,258,338,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,523,605,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,577,961 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 16,350,687 shares during the same period.