Conformis Inc. [CFMS] Revenue clocked in at $101.60 million, down -64.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Conformis Inc. [NASDAQ: CFMS] loss -3.21% on the last trading session, reaching $0.27 price per share at the time. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Conformis Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS), an orthopedic medical device company that features personalized knee and hip replacement products, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Conformis Inc. represents 179.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $48.10 million with the latest information. CFMS stock price has been found in the range of $0.27 to $0.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 754.76K shares, CFMS reached a trading volume of 6509790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Conformis Inc. [CFMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFMS shares is $1.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFMS stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Conformis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Conformis Inc. stock. On August 04, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for CFMS shares from 6 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conformis Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Trading performance analysis for CFMS stock

Conformis Inc. [CFMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.27. With this latest performance, CFMS shares dropped by -20.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.90 for Conformis Inc. [CFMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3301, while it was recorded at 0.2683 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6231 for the last 200 days.

Conformis Inc. [CFMS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conformis Inc. [CFMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.01 and a Gross Margin at +65.77. Conformis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.23.

Conformis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Conformis Inc. [CFMS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conformis Inc. go to -14.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Conformis Inc. [CFMS]

There are presently around $23 million, or 54.00% of CFMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFMS stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 20,030,298, which is approximately 9.742% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 17,281,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.68 million in CFMS stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.52 million in CFMS stock with ownership of nearly -0.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conformis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Conformis Inc. [NASDAQ:CFMS] by around 5,604,905 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 4,846,568 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 73,389,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,841,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFMS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 207,225 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,130,698 shares during the same period.