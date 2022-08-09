Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] is -46.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVS] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.54 during the day while it closed the day at $1.45. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Clovis Oncology Announces Second Quarter 2022 Operating Results and Provides Update on Clinical Development Programs.

First presentation of initial LuMIERE Phase 1 clinical data for FAP-2286 targeted radiotherapy candidate at SNMMI demonstrated a manageable safety profile with preliminary evidence of activity.

Confirmed partial response in one patient in the lowest (3.7 GBq) dose cohort.

Clovis Oncology Inc. stock has also loss -3.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLVS stock has inclined by 46.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.44% and lost -46.49% year-on date.

The market cap for CLVS stock reached $206.15 million, with 143.88 million shares outstanding and 141.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.44M shares, CLVS reached a trading volume of 6671562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVS shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Clovis Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $29 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Clovis Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Underperform rating on CLVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clovis Oncology Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42.

CLVS stock trade performance evaluation

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.97. With this latest performance, CLVS shares dropped by -47.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.24 for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5581, while it was recorded at 1.6000 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2051 for the last 200 days.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -148.09 and a Gross Margin at +73.90. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -177.82.

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $81 million, or 40.00% of CLVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,348,898, which is approximately 22.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,985,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.48 million in CLVS stocks shares; and PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP, currently with $6.49 million in CLVS stock with ownership of nearly 11.91% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clovis Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVS] by around 11,297,845 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 21,695,396 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 22,943,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,936,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,337,096 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,530,592 shares during the same period.