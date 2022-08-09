Cleveland Research slashes price target on Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] – find out why.

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.40% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.15%. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Tyson Foods Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Company Focused on Aggressively Managing Costs and More Efficient Operations, Continued Improvement in Chicken Segment.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein with leading brands including Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp and State Fair, today reported the following results:.

Over the last 12 months, TSN stock rose by 12.63%. The one-year Tyson Foods Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.49. The average equity rating for TSN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.67 billion, with 361.00 million shares outstanding and 284.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, TSN stock reached a trading volume of 9656880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $97.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for Tyson Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $87 to $81. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Tyson Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $115 to $99, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on TSN stock. On February 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TSN shares from 95 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods Inc. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSN in the course of the last twelve months was 18.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.15. With this latest performance, TSN shares dropped by -4.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.13 for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.22, while it was recorded at 85.84 for the last single week of trading, and 87.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tyson Foods Inc. Fundamentals:

Tyson Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

TSN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods Inc. go to 7.50%.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,606 million, or 87.30% of TSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,179,555, which is approximately 6.409% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,532,930 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 billion in TSN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.17 billion in TSN stock with ownership of nearly 1.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

495 institutional holders increased their position in Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE:TSN] by around 20,170,881 shares. Additionally, 410 investors decreased positions by around 20,293,719 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 204,299,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,763,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSN stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,903,159 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,024,935 shares during the same period.