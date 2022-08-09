Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $6

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] gained 7.00% on the last trading session, reaching $8.10 price per share at the time. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit.

The U.S. Senate yesterday passed legislation that will extend the Alternative Fuel Tax Credit for three years, beginning retroactively January 1, 2022. Andrew J. Littlefair, CEO and president of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), the country’s largest provider of renewable natural gas (RNG), issued a statement in support of the bill:.

“We are pleased that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 that was passed in the U.S. Senate yesterday included provisions that encourages the use of renewable natural gas (RNG), which is currently the cleanest transportation fuel available and powers tens of thousands of heavy-duty vehicles every day.”.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. represents 222.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.51 billion with the latest information. CLNE stock price has been found in the range of $7.76 to $8.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, CLNE reached a trading volume of 7163651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNE shares is $12.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 53.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for CLNE stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.65. With this latest performance, CLNE shares gained by 58.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.98 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.45, while it was recorded at 7.00 for the last single week of trading, and 6.52 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.33 and a Gross Margin at -0.64. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]

There are presently around $776 million, or 44.50% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC with ownership of 16,456,576, which is approximately 33.168% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,438,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.85 million in CLNE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $85.97 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly 0.341% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 14,070,366 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 12,503,320 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 69,183,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,757,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,458,429 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,525,528 shares during the same period.