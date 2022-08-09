Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] Is Currently -11.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ: CMRX] traded at a low on 08/08/22, posting a -11.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.36. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Chimerix Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update.

– ONC201 Phase 3 ACTION Study Planned to Initiate This Year –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8394587 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chimerix Inc. stands at 15.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.25%.

The market cap for CMRX stock reached $204.05 million, with 87.09 million shares outstanding and 78.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.12M shares, CMRX reached a trading volume of 8394587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMRX shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Chimerix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $10 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Chimerix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on CMRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimerix Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 340.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has CMRX stock performed recently?

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.92. With this latest performance, CMRX shares gained by 6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.97 for Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.02, while it was recorded at 2.44 for the last single week of trading, and 4.52 for the last 200 days.

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Chimerix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]

There are presently around $129 million, or 70.10% of CMRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMRX stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 5,903,450, which is approximately 5.797% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,349,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.62 million in CMRX stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $11.33 million in CMRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

61 institutional holders increased their position in Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ:CMRX] by around 7,558,877 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 3,778,828 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 43,358,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,696,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMRX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,891,558 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 869,127 shares during the same period.