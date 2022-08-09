ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI] Revenue clocked in at $27.30 million, up 39.77% YTD: What’s Next?

ChemoCentryx Inc. [NASDAQ: CCXI] closed the trading session at $50.89 on 08/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $50.40, while the highest price level was $50.905. The company report on August 4, 2022 that AMGEN TO ACQUIRE CHEMOCENTRYX FOR $4 BILLION IN CASH.

Acquisition Includes TAVNEOS® (avacopan), a First-in-Class Medicine for Patients With Serious Autoimmune Disease .

Tavneos Adds to Amgen’s Decades-Long Leadership in Inflammation and Nephrology.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.77 percent and weekly performance of 124.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 83.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 111.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 192.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, CCXI reached to a volume of 5861964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCXI shares is $57.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCXI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for ChemoCentryx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for ChemoCentryx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $38, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on CCXI stock. On October 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CCXI shares from 62 to 107.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChemoCentryx Inc. is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCXI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 132.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79.

CCXI stock trade performance evaluation

ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 124.98. With this latest performance, CCXI shares gained by 111.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 233.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.42 for ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.71, while it was recorded at 39.84 for the last single week of trading, and 28.17 for the last 200 days.

ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI] shares currently have an operating margin of -408.29 and a Gross Margin at +84.25. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -413.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.90.

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,829 million, or 79.80% of CCXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCXI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,630,004, which is approximately 1.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,119,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $260.52 million in CCXI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $218.54 million in CCXI stock with ownership of nearly -0.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChemoCentryx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in ChemoCentryx Inc. [NASDAQ:CCXI] by around 9,626,032 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 6,244,643 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 39,729,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,599,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCXI stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,710,081 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,487,350 shares during the same period.