CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] is -72.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CarLotz Inc. [NASDAQ: LOTZ] traded at a high on 08/08/22, posting a 3.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.62. The company report on August 4, 2022 that CarLotz, Inc. Changes Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

CarLotz, Inc. (the “Company” or “CarLotz”; NASDAQ: LOTZ), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, today announced a change to its previously announced second quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results conference call date. The Company will now report financial results after market hours on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the business update at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-800-715-9871, and the international dial-in number is 1-646-307-1963. The Conference ID is 7858530. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https://investors.carlotz.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10414401 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CarLotz Inc. stands at 14.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.44%.

The market cap for LOTZ stock reached $63.94 million, with 102.67 million shares outstanding and 98.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, LOTZ reached a trading volume of 10414401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOTZ shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOTZ stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for CarLotz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for CarLotz Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarLotz Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

How has LOTZ stock performed recently?

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.30. With this latest performance, LOTZ shares gained by 44.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.75 for CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4758, while it was recorded at 0.5447 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6636 for the last 200 days.

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.98 and a Gross Margin at +2.79. CarLotz Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.26.

CarLotz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]

There are presently around $18 million, or 45.00% of LOTZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOTZ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,839,190, which is approximately -2.464% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP, holding 3,398,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 million in LOTZ stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $1.87 million in LOTZ stock with ownership of nearly 99.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarLotz Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in CarLotz Inc. [NASDAQ:LOTZ] by around 3,983,315 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 8,459,447 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 16,748,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,191,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOTZ stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 374,896 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,627,554 shares during the same period.