Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] fell -79.36% so far this year. What now?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] traded at a low on 08/08/22, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.23. The company report on July 29, 2022 that Borqs Technologies’ Solar Power Subsidiary Expands Renewable Energy Infrastructure in Kalaeloa of Oahu, Hawaii.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and innovative clean energy, with global operations in the U.S., India and China, today announced that its solar energy subsidiary, Holu Hou Energy LLC (“HHE”), a provider of design to service solar plus energy storage systems, including a breakthrough energy-sharing product for the Residential and Multi-Dwelling Unit residential building markets, announces that it has signed a $2.5M sale agreement and contract for construction of a renewable energy and energy storage system at the Mahana multi-family residential property located in Barbers Point.

The Kalaeloa area has historically experienced high electricity rates and thus has been a target for introduction of renewable energy over the last several years. Under the agreement, HHE will construct what is a 2nd Phase to the Mahana property, bringing the total amount of solar there to approximately 640kW. In addition, the expansion at Mahana will incorporate 1.1 MWh / 284 kW of energy storage, which in addition to serving the needs of the residents, will also participate in the Hawaii Battery Bonus Program approved by the Hawaii Public Utility Commission in June 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7077538 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at 13.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.11%.

The market cap for BRQS stock reached $23.70 million, with 161.20 million shares outstanding and 12.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, BRQS reached a trading volume of 7077538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80.

How has BRQS stock performed recently?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.96. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -24.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.58 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0618, while it was recorded at 1.2820 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8297 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.08 and a Gross Margin at +8.40. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: PATHSTONE FAMILY OFFICE, LLC with ownership of 62,462, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.58% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 37,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46000.0 in BRQS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $14000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 58,716 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,571 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 82,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,136 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,571 shares during the same period.