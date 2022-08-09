Bonso Electronics International Inc. [BNSO] is 81.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bonso Electronics International Inc. [NASDAQ: BNSO] jumped around 3.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.88 at the close of the session, up 64.85%. The company report on March 25, 2022 that Bonso Electronics Announces Annual General Meeting Results.

Bonso Electronics International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) today announced the results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) held on March 24, 2022, at the offices of the Corporation’s China subsidiary located at the 10th Floor, Commercial Building, 2 Zheng Feng Bei Road, Fu Yong, Shenzhen, China.

At the AGM, the shareholders approved and ratified (i) the appointment of Mr. Anthony So, Mr. Andrew So, Mr. Albert So, Mr. Kim Wah Chung, Mr. Woo Ping Fok, and Mr. Henry F. Schlueter as members of the Board of Directors to serve for the ensuing year; and (ii) the appointment of MSPC Certified Public Accountants and Advisors, P.C., as Bonso’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. stock is now 81.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BNSO Stock saw the intraday high of $12.09 and lowest of $7.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.47, which means current price is +248.67% above from all time high which was touched on 08/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 20.90K shares, BNSO reached a trading volume of 11356867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bonso Electronics International Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. [BNSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 142.11. With this latest performance, BNSO shares gained by 151.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 138.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.59 for Bonso Electronics International Inc. [BNSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.17, while it was recorded at 4.48 for the last single week of trading, and 3.91 for the last 200 days.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. [BNSO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bonso Electronics International Inc. [BNSO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.66 and a Gross Margin at +61.90. Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.36.

Return on Total Capital for BNSO is now 3.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bonso Electronics International Inc. [BNSO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.98. Additionally, BNSO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bonso Electronics International Inc. [BNSO] managed to generate an average of $8,433 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Bonso Electronics International Inc. [BNSO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.10% of BNSO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNSO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 146,000, which is approximately -2.21% of the company’s market cap and around 53.50% of the total institutional ownership; ALLWORTH FINANCIAL LP, holding 1,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8000.0 in BNSO stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $6000.0 in BNSO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bonso Electronics International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Bonso Electronics International Inc. [NASDAQ:BNSO] by around 769 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 3,300 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 144,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNSO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 769 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.