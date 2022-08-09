BofA Securities lifts Athersys Inc. [ATHX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHX] gained 11.15% or 0.03 points to close at $0.30 with a heavy trading volume of 15362333 shares. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Athersys Announces Favorable Preclinical Results for MultiStem® Treatment in Defense Department Radiation Countermeasure Study and Upcoming Webinar to Review Preclinical Research With MultiStem Across Multiple Indications.

Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX) announces today results of a radiation countermeasure study conducted by the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute (AFRRI), a Department of Defense research laboratory under the leadership of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, that showed intravenous MultiStem® (invimestrocel) administration provided benefit in an animal model of acute radiation syndrome (ARS). The results demonstrate that the administration of MultiStem cells increased survival in treated animals compared to vehicle treatment (p=0.03), resulted in higher body weights in surviving animals and positive trends in recovery of the hematopoietic system.

“This program represents another positive step in a broader development strategy to investigate the use of MultiStem in addressing severe critical care injuries and diseases,” commented Mr. Dan Camardo, Chief Executive Officer of Athersys.

It opened the trading session at $0.28, the shares rose to $0.314 and dropped to $0.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATHX points out that the company has recorded -68.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -76.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.65M shares, ATHX reached to a volume of 15362333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Athersys Inc. [ATHX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATHX shares is $1.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATHX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Athersys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Athersys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Dawson James analysts kept a Buy rating on ATHX stock. On February 13, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for ATHX shares from 12 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athersys Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.03.

Trading performance analysis for ATHX stock

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.32. With this latest performance, ATHX shares gained by 17.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.02 for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2591, while it was recorded at 0.2670 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7024 for the last 200 days.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athersys Inc. [ATHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1569.79 and a Gross Margin at +78.93. Athersys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1576.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -364.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -145.05.

Athersys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Athersys Inc. [ATHX]

There are presently around $17 million, or 21.90% of ATHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,249,464, which is approximately -4.904% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,986,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.3 million in ATHX stocks shares; and VAHANIAN & ASSOCIATES FINANCIAL PLANNING INC., currently with $1.61 million in ATHX stock with ownership of nearly 39.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athersys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX] by around 7,698,095 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 5,823,151 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 44,213,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,734,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHX stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,839,225 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,747,520 shares during the same period.