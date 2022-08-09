BlackBerry Limited [BB] moved up 2.22: Why It’s Important

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $7.15 during the day while it closed the day at $6.90. The company report on August 3, 2022 that BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

– BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences in August 2022:.

Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications ConferenceWednesday, August 10, 2022, at 9:55am ETPresenter: John Giamatteo, President of BlackBerry’s Cybersecurity business unit.Register here for the live video stream of the Presentation. A replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

BlackBerry Limited stock has also gained 13.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BB stock has inclined by 22.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.38% and lost -26.20% year-on date.

The market cap for BB stock reached $3.92 billion, with 576.88 million shares outstanding and 566.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.81M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 9440997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $8.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2021, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

BB stock trade performance evaluation

BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.11. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 16.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.48 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.85, while it was recorded at 6.63 for the last single week of trading, and 7.46 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.81 and a Gross Margin at +42.06. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.44.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,486 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 39,124,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $269.96 million in BB stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $173.83 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly -0.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

100 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 12,240,310 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 21,468,320 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 181,591,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,299,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,143,249 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,184,381 shares during the same period.