B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] – find out why.

Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: XELA] slipped around -0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.50 at the close of the session, down -2.60%. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Exela Technologies, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:XELA), a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader across numerous industries, will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the second quarter 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET on August 9, 2022. Exela will issue a press release reporting its results before the start of the call.

Hosting the call and reviewing the results will be Par Chadha, Executive Chairman, and Shrikant Sortur, Chief Financial Officer. Following the review, there will be a question and answer session.

Exela Technologies Inc. stock is now -91.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XELA Stock saw the intraday high of $1.62 and lowest of $1.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 67.10, which means current price is +20.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.60M shares, XELA reached a trading volume of 7785178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XELA shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XELA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Exela Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Exela Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exela Technologies Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for XELA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

How has XELA stock performed recently?

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.78. With this latest performance, XELA shares dropped by -29.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XELA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.37 for Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6911, while it was recorded at 1.4860 for the last single week of trading, and 12.8497 for the last 200 days.

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.62 and a Gross Margin at +17.17. Exela Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.21.

Exela Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]

There are presently around $6 million, or 6.90% of XELA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XELA stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 1,770,951, which is approximately 502.37% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; B. RILEY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 600,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.9 million in XELA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.77 million in XELA stock with ownership of nearly 49.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exela Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:XELA] by around 2,913,286 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 427,141 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 980,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,320,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XELA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 136,651 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 304,539 shares during the same period.