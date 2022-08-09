Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] is -31.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] traded at a low on 08/08/22, posting a -1.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $107.83. The company report on August 8, 2022 that GLOBALFOUNDRIES, APPLIED MATERIALS AND FORD TO CO-HOST CEO SUMMIT TO SECURE U.S. CHIP SUPPLY CHAIN.

Business leaders and senior government officials to discuss new partnerships for U.S. technology leadership and collaboration on next steps following passage of CHIPS and Science Act.

GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today announced that the three companies’ CEOs will be co-hosting a summit of senior government officials, CEOs and C-suite executives from companies either involved in technology manufacturing or companies whose ability to compete depends on continued innovation, technology leadership and access to semiconductor chips in the U.S.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6034848 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Applied Materials Inc. stands at 3.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.70%.

The market cap for AMAT stock reached $95.04 billion, with 878.00 million shares outstanding and 868.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.57M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 6034848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $137.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $158 to $153. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $166 to $172, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AMAT stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AMAT shares from 178 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 3.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 21.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has AMAT stock performed recently?

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 18.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.74 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.64, while it was recorded at 108.50 for the last single week of trading, and 126.76 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 13.77%.

Insider trade positions for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

There are presently around $72,088 million, or 80.30% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,893,477, which is approximately -0.336% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,465,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.71 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.33 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly 0.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

780 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 30,365,908 shares. Additionally, 856 investors decreased positions by around 64,873,156 shares, while 259 investors held positions by with 573,295,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 668,534,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,398,023 shares, while 215 institutional investors sold positions of 10,883,489 shares during the same period.