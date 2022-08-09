Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] Stock trading around $0.11 per share: What’s Next?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.55% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -29.94%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Issues Letter to Stockholders.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), today released the following letter to stockholders from its Chairman, Kevin Buchi and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Martino.

Over the last 12 months, AMPE stock dropped by -92.81%. The one-year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.5. The average equity rating for AMPE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.00 million, with 226.08 million shares outstanding and 209.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, AMPE stock reached a trading volume of 8734020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPE shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

AMPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.94. With this latest performance, AMPE shares dropped by -40.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.87 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1706, while it was recorded at 0.1185 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5310 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.35.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 21.60% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,996,074, which is approximately 0.44% of the company’s market cap and around 7.64% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,307,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 million in AMPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.37 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 1.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 1,293,709 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 16,193,930 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 28,094,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,581,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 693,410 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 12,937,631 shares during the same period.