Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] Stock trading around $12.54 per share: What’s Next?

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FOLD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 27.70%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Amicus Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

1H22 Galafold® Revenue of $159.4M, reflecting 11% Sales Growth with Operational Growth of 18%, Partly Offset by Currency Headwinds of 7%.

On-Track to Deliver Full-Year Double-Digit Revenue Growth of 15-20% at Constant Exchange Rates.

Over the last 12 months, FOLD stock rose by 19.43%. The one-year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.16. The average equity rating for FOLD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.16 billion, with 291.97 million shares outstanding and 250.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, FOLD stock reached a trading volume of 6141425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOLD shares is $14.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price from $12 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $16, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on FOLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

FOLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.70. With this latest performance, FOLD shares gained by 10.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.08 for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.96, while it was recorded at 11.20 for the last single week of trading, and 9.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,792 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOLD stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 27,555,845, which is approximately 3.752% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 26,619,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $333.8 million in FOLD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $321.74 million in FOLD stock with ownership of nearly 0.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

91 institutional holders increased their position in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FOLD] by around 22,342,819 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 18,163,775 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 261,883,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,390,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOLD stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,231,258 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,449,287 shares during the same period.