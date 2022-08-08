why Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.20

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] closed the trading session at $13.21 on 08/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.67, while the highest price level was $13.48. The company report on July 29, 2022 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Extension of Existing Undrawn $1 Billion Commitment.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) ( “Norwegian”) today announced that its subsidiary, NCL Corporation Ltd., has amended its existing $1 billion commitment with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (“Apollo”) and extended it through March 31, 2023, providing additional liquidity to the Company. The Company has not drawn and does not currently intend to draw under this commitment.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement with Apollo to extend our existing undrawn $1 billion commitment for an additional seven months,” said Mark A. Kempa, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “While we do not currently intend to draw on this facility, we believe extending was the prudent path to take to help us navigate the current volatile macroeconomic and capital markets environment. The facility provides the Company a liquidity backstop if needed, allowing us to focus our efforts on our continued operational and financial recovery.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.31 percent and weekly performance of 8.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.32M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 17269481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $21.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.19.

NCLH stock trade performance evaluation

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.72. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 11.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.34 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.70, while it was recorded at 12.73 for the last single week of trading, and 18.94 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -386.77 and a Gross Margin at -249.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -695.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,045 million, or 56.20% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,160,452, which is approximately 14.011% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,085,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $291.75 million in NCLH stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $280.61 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 15.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 34,069,198 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 35,616,422 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 160,852,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,538,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,900,559 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 10,368,228 shares during the same period.