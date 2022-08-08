why Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.95

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] gained 2.61% on the last trading session, reaching $33.40 price per share at the time. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Affirm to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on August 25, 2022.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 5:00pm ET. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

Affirm Holdings Inc. represents 285.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.32 billion with the latest information. AFRM stock price has been found in the range of $30.14 to $33.725.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.48M shares, AFRM reached a trading volume of 15144540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $35.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on AFRM stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AFRM shares from 51 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.10.

Trading performance analysis for AFRM stock

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.44. With this latest performance, AFRM shares gained by 41.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.91 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.65, while it was recorded at 30.63 for the last single week of trading, and 61.21 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]

There are presently around $5,143 million, or 81.00% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 30,867,478, which is approximately 59.398% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,482,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $684.13 million in AFRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $551.05 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 12.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

227 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 37,166,571 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 22,646,961 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 94,175,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,988,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,435,526 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 9,278,038 shares during the same period.